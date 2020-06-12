2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Located in the heart of Smyrna, this newly renovated, bright, with natural sunlight 3 beds 2.5 baths townhouse is everything you want in the city. No HOA and no rent restrictions. A quiet community and picturesque neighborhood. New hardwood floors all throughout. The popcorn ceiling was removed and new can lights added. Upgraded granite countertops and vessel sinks in all bathrooms. Carpet steps were replaced with hardwood. New light fixtures throughout. New fireplace. A big deck (that was just recently stained) to have BBQ parties with your friends.