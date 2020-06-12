All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:58 PM

2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE

2276 Goodwood Boulevard Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2276 Goodwood Boulevard Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located in the heart of Smyrna, this newly renovated, bright, with natural sunlight 3 beds 2.5 baths townhouse is everything you want in the city. No HOA and no rent restrictions. A quiet community and picturesque neighborhood. New hardwood floors all throughout. The popcorn ceiling was removed and new can lights added. Upgraded granite countertops and vessel sinks in all bathrooms. Carpet steps were replaced with hardwood. New light fixtures throughout. New fireplace. A big deck (that was just recently stained) to have BBQ parties with your friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE have any available units?
2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE have?
Some of 2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE currently offering any rent specials?
2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE pet-friendly?
No, 2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE offer parking?
Yes, 2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE offers parking.
Does 2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE have a pool?
No, 2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE does not have a pool.
Does 2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE have accessible units?
No, 2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2276 Goodwood Boulevard SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
