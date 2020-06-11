All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

2172 Wells Dr SE

2172 Wells Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

2172 Wells Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location just off of Atlanta Rd near Dobbins AFB. Spacious living room with 2 story vaulted ceiling, dining room and kitchen on the main level with laundry closet off kitchen. Both bedrooms are located on the upper level, each with attached bathrooms. The master bedroom is an open space for views overlooking the living room. Perfect for outside enjoyment, you'll find the deck just off the dining room. Storage space is available in the unfinished basement area which would also be perfect as a workshop, kids play area, etc. No Section 8. No pets. Parking in front parking pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2172 Wells Dr SE have any available units?
2172 Wells Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2172 Wells Dr SE have?
Some of 2172 Wells Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2172 Wells Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
2172 Wells Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2172 Wells Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2172 Wells Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 2172 Wells Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 2172 Wells Dr SE offers parking.
Does 2172 Wells Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2172 Wells Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2172 Wells Dr SE have a pool?
No, 2172 Wells Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 2172 Wells Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 2172 Wells Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2172 Wells Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2172 Wells Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
