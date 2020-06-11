2172 Wells Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location just off of Atlanta Rd near Dobbins AFB. Spacious living room with 2 story vaulted ceiling, dining room and kitchen on the main level with laundry closet off kitchen. Both bedrooms are located on the upper level, each with attached bathrooms. The master bedroom is an open space for views overlooking the living room. Perfect for outside enjoyment, you'll find the deck just off the dining room. Storage space is available in the unfinished basement area which would also be perfect as a workshop, kids play area, etc. No Section 8. No pets. Parking in front parking pad.