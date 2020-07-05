All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 2170 Wells Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
2170 Wells Drive Southeast
Last updated April 30 2020 at 1:22 AM

2170 Wells Drive Southeast

2170 Wells Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2170 Wells Drive, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now. Great location near the Smyrna Village. This home has a contemporary loft feeling with open vaulted ceilings, bay window and a dining room area, which overlooks the private wooded backyard. Master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath, overlooks the living room below. 2nd bedroom also has private bath attached. Basement features plenty of storage space with a drive under 1 car garage. No pets. No section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 Wells Drive Southeast have any available units?
2170 Wells Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 2170 Wells Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2170 Wells Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 Wells Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2170 Wells Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2170 Wells Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2170 Wells Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 2170 Wells Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2170 Wells Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 Wells Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 2170 Wells Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2170 Wells Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2170 Wells Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 Wells Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2170 Wells Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2170 Wells Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2170 Wells Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College