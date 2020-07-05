2170 Wells Drive Southeast

Amenities

garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available now. Great location near the Smyrna Village. This home has a contemporary loft feeling with open vaulted ceilings, bay window and a dining room area, which overlooks the private wooded backyard. Master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath, overlooks the living room below. 2nd bedroom also has private bath attached. Basement features plenty of storage space with a drive under 1 car garage. No pets. No section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.