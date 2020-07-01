2160 WELLS Drive 2160

Amenities

DUPLEX UNIT IN GREAT SMYRNA LOCATION NEAR SCHOLLS AND SHOPPING! - Townhome/Duplex close to Dobbins AFB, Windy Hill RD and S.Cobb Dr. Home Features 2 stories, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great rm with fireplace, kitchen with dining area, W/D hookups, central A/C and heat, private wood deck, unfinished basement, parking for 2 cars. Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher remain for tenant's use. Small pet under 30 LBS considered on a per case basis with additional deposit.



NOTE: *HOME WILL REMAIN ON THE MARKET AND APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED UNTIL SIGNED LEASE AND FULL MONTH'S RENT RECEIVED BY MANAGEMENT.



(RLNE1978433)