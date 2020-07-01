All apartments in Smyrna
2160 WELLS Drive 2160
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:07 AM

2160 WELLS Drive 2160

2160 Wells Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

2160 Wells Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DUPLEX UNIT IN GREAT SMYRNA LOCATION NEAR SCHOLLS AND SHOPPING! - Townhome/Duplex close to Dobbins AFB, Windy Hill RD and S.Cobb Dr. Home Features 2 stories, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great rm with fireplace, kitchen with dining area, W/D hookups, central A/C and heat, private wood deck, unfinished basement, parking for 2 cars. Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher remain for tenant's use. Small pet under 30 LBS considered on a per case basis with additional deposit.

NOTE: *HOME WILL REMAIN ON THE MARKET AND APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED UNTIL SIGNED LEASE AND FULL MONTH'S RENT RECEIVED BY MANAGEMENT.

(RLNE1978433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 WELLS Drive 2160 have any available units?
2160 WELLS Drive 2160 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 WELLS Drive 2160 have?
Some of 2160 WELLS Drive 2160's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 WELLS Drive 2160 currently offering any rent specials?
2160 WELLS Drive 2160 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 WELLS Drive 2160 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2160 WELLS Drive 2160 is pet friendly.
Does 2160 WELLS Drive 2160 offer parking?
Yes, 2160 WELLS Drive 2160 offers parking.
Does 2160 WELLS Drive 2160 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 WELLS Drive 2160 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 WELLS Drive 2160 have a pool?
No, 2160 WELLS Drive 2160 does not have a pool.
Does 2160 WELLS Drive 2160 have accessible units?
No, 2160 WELLS Drive 2160 does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 WELLS Drive 2160 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2160 WELLS Drive 2160 has units with dishwashers.

