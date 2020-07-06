All apartments in Smyrna
2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149

2147 Valley Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2147 Valley Oaks Drive, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Our home is a spacious 2BD/2.5BTH duplex at the end of a cul-de-sac. It has brand new floors throughout and an open floor plan. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom! W/D hookups. Lawn Care included.

Self Touring option on www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1531 Piedmont Rd. Suite B,
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 have any available units?
2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 currently offering any rent specials?
2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 pet-friendly?
No, 2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 offer parking?
No, 2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 does not offer parking.
Does 2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 have a pool?
No, 2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 does not have a pool.
Does 2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 have accessible units?
No, 2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 does not have accessible units.
Does 2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149 does not have units with air conditioning.

