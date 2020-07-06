2147 Valley Oaks Drive Southeast Unit: 2149

Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

Our home is a spacious 2BD/2.5BTH duplex at the end of a cul-de-sac. It has brand new floors throughout and an open floor plan. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom! W/D hookups. Lawn Care included.



Self Touring option on www.rently.com



Exclusively marketed by:

HNN Atlanta Inc.

404-464-8087

1531 Piedmont Rd. Suite B,

Atlanta GA 30324

www.hnnatlanta.com



WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.