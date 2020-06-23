2109 Berryhill Circle SE Unit # 2109

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Picture perfect in active neighborhood bordering The Silver Comet Trail! Hardwood floors in foyer and kitchen. 2 story foyer, separate living room, formal dining room, open kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher has view to family room overlooks level patio and backyard! Master bedroom up with trey ceiling and private master bath with separate garden tub, shower and massive walk in closet. 3 additional guest rooms and hall bath. Situated on a cul de sac lot with flat backyard! Pets considered on case by case basis. No pets over 20 pounds.