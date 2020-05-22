All apartments in Smyrna
Smyrna, GA
2025 Belridge Court
Last updated July 30 2019 at 8:08 PM

2025 Belridge Court

2025 Belridge Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2025 Belridge Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 5 bathroom, 4 sided brick home in swim community. Upgrades Galore! Entire interior was recently repainted. Huge master with large walk-in closet, wet bar and private deck overlooking the gorgeous fenced in backyard.

Please note that this home is occupied. Please respect the privacy of the current occupants.

For questions regarding this property, please call 678-400-2270 and select the "Property Inquiry" line.

To apply online, please visit www.hensslerpm.com and select "Single Family Properties". There you will find a link to apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Belridge Court have any available units?
2025 Belridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Belridge Court have?
Some of 2025 Belridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Belridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Belridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Belridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 Belridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 2025 Belridge Court offer parking?
No, 2025 Belridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 2025 Belridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Belridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Belridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 2025 Belridge Court has a pool.
Does 2025 Belridge Court have accessible units?
No, 2025 Belridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Belridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Belridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
