1962 Village Parkway SE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, location, location! - Come and take a look at this charming townhome! Located minutes to Cumberland Mall, Sun Trust Park, shopping, and dining, 10 minutes away from 75 and 285. Hardwood floors throughout welcome you with stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash and fenced in backyard. Featuring 2 beds and 2 baths. Hurry, won't last long! NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5783151)