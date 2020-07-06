1935 INVERNESS Road SE

Amenities

This newly renovated home in popular Smyrna is the perfect location for you! Large corner lot with private backyard, and located just 2 miles from where the new Braves stadium will be! New front porch deck welcomes you along with gleaming hardwood floors throughout this 1.5 story home. All bedroom have hardwood floors and renovated bathrooms complete with tile flooring and back splash. Enjoy a cup of coffee in your screened in porch area or turn your finished basement room into your fitness room or office space.