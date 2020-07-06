All apartments in Smyrna
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1935 INVERNESS Road SE
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

1935 INVERNESS Road SE

1935 Inverness Road · No Longer Available
Location

1935 Inverness Road, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
This newly renovated home in popular Smyrna is the perfect location for you! Large corner lot with private backyard, and located just 2 miles from where the new Braves stadium will be! New front porch deck welcomes you along with gleaming hardwood floors throughout this 1.5 story home. All bedroom have hardwood floors and renovated bathrooms complete with tile flooring and back splash. Enjoy a cup of coffee in your screened in porch area or turn your finished basement room into your fitness room or office space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 INVERNESS Road SE have any available units?
1935 INVERNESS Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 INVERNESS Road SE have?
Some of 1935 INVERNESS Road SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 INVERNESS Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
1935 INVERNESS Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 INVERNESS Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 1935 INVERNESS Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1935 INVERNESS Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 1935 INVERNESS Road SE offers parking.
Does 1935 INVERNESS Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 INVERNESS Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 INVERNESS Road SE have a pool?
No, 1935 INVERNESS Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 1935 INVERNESS Road SE have accessible units?
No, 1935 INVERNESS Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 INVERNESS Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 INVERNESS Road SE has units with dishwashers.

