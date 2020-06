Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Smyrna location close to the Battery and Market Village! Well maintained 3/2 with newly renovated kitchen, new deck, and paint! Hardwoods throughout, oversized master suite with walk-in closet and large secondary bedrooms and full bath downstairs make this home great for a roommate plan. Unfinished basement great for storage. Private fenced backyard, owner managed, lots of charm and lawn care included!