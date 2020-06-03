All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:44 AM

1813 Kolora Chase

1813 Kolora Chse · (678) 878-0215
Location

1813 Kolora Chse, Smyrna, GA 30082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WHOA! Gorgeous 4BR/4.5BA Craftsman style home on a loaded fully-finished basement ready for entertaining. Located just off the connector in highly desirable Fontaine at Cooper Lake neighborhood. Home features include gleaming hardwoods on main, a stylish kitchen w/ enormous island overlooking huge living/great room. 2nd floor has three spacious auxiliary bedrooms and a master suite w/ tray ceiling, large closet, and WIDE shower w/ seating. Basement has an additional bonus/BR, full bath, bar, great room. Home sits nicely on a corner lot with oversized front/rear porch. Fontaine at Cooper Lake-amenities includes fishing, lake, near schools, near shopping, pool, sidewalks, street lights. Next to Silver Comet Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Kolora Chase have any available units?
1813 Kolora Chase has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Kolora Chase have?
Some of 1813 Kolora Chase's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Kolora Chase currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Kolora Chase isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Kolora Chase pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Kolora Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1813 Kolora Chase offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Kolora Chase does offer parking.
Does 1813 Kolora Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Kolora Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Kolora Chase have a pool?
Yes, 1813 Kolora Chase has a pool.
Does 1813 Kolora Chase have accessible units?
No, 1813 Kolora Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Kolora Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Kolora Chase has units with dishwashers.
