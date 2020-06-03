1813 Kolora Chase

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

WHOA! Gorgeous 4BR/4.5BA Craftsman style home on a loaded fully-finished basement ready for entertaining. Located just off the connector in highly desirable Fontaine at Cooper Lake neighborhood. Home features include gleaming hardwoods on main, a stylish kitchen w/ enormous island overlooking huge living/great room. 2nd floor has three spacious auxiliary bedrooms and a master suite w/ tray ceiling, large closet, and WIDE shower w/ seating. Basement has an additional bonus/BR, full bath, bar, great room. Home sits nicely on a corner lot with oversized front/rear porch. Fontaine at Cooper Lake-amenities includes fishing, lake, near schools, near shopping, pool, sidewalks, street lights. Next to Silver Comet Trail.