1704 Highlands View Dr

Spacious Townhome in Smyrna - Property Id: 289839
Up for lease is a 3 level townhome located in the heart of Smyrna.
Home features new carpet and fresh paint. The spacious bedrooms feature a bathroom in each room for a family or roommate setting. All kitchen appliances plus a washer and dryer are included. Master bedroom with spa bath.
Community features a pool and close to all shopping and minutes from the expressway.
Good credit, renters insurance, and 3 times seasoned income required. 45 per adult app fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289839
No Dogs Allowed
