Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1704 Highlands View Dr

1704 Highlands View Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Highlands View Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082
Highlands Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Spacious Townhome in Smyrna - Property Id: 289839

Up for lease is a 3 level townhome located in the heart of Smyrna.

Home features new carpet and fresh paint. The spacious bedrooms feature a bathroom in each room for a family or roommate setting. All kitchen appliances plus a washer and dryer are included. Master bedroom with spa bath.

Community features a pool and close to all shopping and minutes from the expressway.

Good credit, renters insurance, and 3 times seasoned income required. 45 per adult app fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289839
Property Id 289839

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5816650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Highlands View Dr have any available units?
1704 Highlands View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Highlands View Dr have?
Some of 1704 Highlands View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Highlands View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Highlands View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Highlands View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Highlands View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1704 Highlands View Dr offer parking?
No, 1704 Highlands View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1704 Highlands View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 Highlands View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Highlands View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1704 Highlands View Dr has a pool.
Does 1704 Highlands View Dr have accessible units?
No, 1704 Highlands View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Highlands View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Highlands View Dr has units with dishwashers.
