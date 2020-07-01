1704 Highlands View Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Spacious Townhome in Smyrna - Property Id: 289839



Up for lease is a 3 level townhome located in the heart of Smyrna.



Home features new carpet and fresh paint. The spacious bedrooms feature a bathroom in each room for a family or roommate setting. All kitchen appliances plus a washer and dryer are included. Master bedroom with spa bath.



Community features a pool and close to all shopping and minutes from the expressway.



Good credit, renters insurance, and 3 times seasoned income required. 45 per adult app fee.

No Dogs Allowed



