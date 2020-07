Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great location close to all Cobb amenities, interstates and airport. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher stay . New A/C unit. Responsible well-qualified tenant will appreciate the condition of this unit. Available now. No Pets...absolute!! Fenced back yard offers private space for tenant but NOT for man's best friend. Owner/agent will apply strict credit standards