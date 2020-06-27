All apartments in Smyrna
1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE

1415 Hawthorne Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Hawthorne Avenue Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful rental home is exactly what tenants love! Custom closets, cofer ceilings, oversized tiled frameless shower and a jetted tub in the master with adult height dual vanities, & recess lights throughout the house. Work from home or have children? There's also a great desk area that can be used for a home office, homework, or more. In the finished basement, find a stacked stone fireplace as well as an oversized tile shower with a seat. Ready to show this stunning rental? Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE have any available units?
1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE have?
Some of 1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
