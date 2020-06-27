1415 Hawthorne Avenue SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This beautiful rental home is exactly what tenants love! Custom closets, cofer ceilings, oversized tiled frameless shower and a jetted tub in the master with adult height dual vanities, & recess lights throughout the house. Work from home or have children? There's also a great desk area that can be used for a home office, homework, or more. In the finished basement, find a stacked stone fireplace as well as an oversized tile shower with a seat. Ready to show this stunning rental? Schedule a showing today!