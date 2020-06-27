1373 Forest Drive SE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in ASAP! Pets negotiable. Tons of rooms & views! Prime Smyrna neighborhood. Wonderful 2-story great room w/fireplace, beautiful hardwoods, view to kitchen & indoor sunroom, space for dining room, easy outdoor access & plenty of natural light. Airy kitchen w/plenty of storage & that also connects to sunroom. Amazing master on its own floor w/jetted tub, walk-in closet, sitting room & private outdoor retreat. Fabulous backyard w/great deck & charming creek, plus lots of outdoor space to enjoy. 2-car garage & side screened porch. Definitely one of a kind!