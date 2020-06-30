1280 Poplar Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Nice 2 Bedroom Townhome in Smyrna - Living room with fireplace, kitchen with appliances, dining area.

Private fence backyard with back patio.

Two car parking space.



Very convenient to shopping by Smyrna Village, Belmont Hills, Jonquil Plaza and the Braves stadium



Nearby schools:

Norton Park Elementary

Griffin Middle

Campbell High



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com



(RLNE5283847)