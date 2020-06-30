All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1280 Poplar Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1280 Poplar Pointe
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

1280 Poplar Pointe

1280 Poplar Pointe SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1280 Poplar Pointe SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2 Bedroom Townhome in Smyrna - Living room with fireplace, kitchen with appliances, dining area.
Private fence backyard with back patio.
Two car parking space.

Very convenient to shopping by Smyrna Village, Belmont Hills, Jonquil Plaza and the Braves stadium

Nearby schools:
Norton Park Elementary
Griffin Middle
Campbell High

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

(RLNE5283847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 Poplar Pointe have any available units?
1280 Poplar Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 1280 Poplar Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
1280 Poplar Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 Poplar Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 1280 Poplar Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1280 Poplar Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 1280 Poplar Pointe offers parking.
Does 1280 Poplar Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 Poplar Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 Poplar Pointe have a pool?
No, 1280 Poplar Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 1280 Poplar Pointe have accessible units?
No, 1280 Poplar Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 Poplar Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 1280 Poplar Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1280 Poplar Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 1280 Poplar Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College