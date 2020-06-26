1060 Concord Road SE

Amenities
Commercial House located in the Heart of Smyrna! Located at its own intersection on the corner of Concord Road & McCauley Road – Spectacular Location! Amazing Drive-By Traffic - Weekly Traffic Count is 82,000 cars per week! Commercial House is approx. 1200 sq. ft and comprised of 5 rooms including private bathroom. Property offers freshly painted rooms, a stunning Sunroom / Great for Displays, Hardwood Floors Through-Out & a Brick Automated Message Center Sign in front of store facing Concord Road – Ideal for Marketing! Property offers 9 client parking spaces.