1060 Concord Road SE

Amenities

hardwood floors parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Commercial House located in the Heart of Smyrna! Located at its own intersection on the corner of Concord Road & McCauley Road – Spectacular Location! Amazing Drive-By Traffic - Weekly Traffic Count is 82,000 cars per week! Commercial House is approx. 1200 sq. ft and comprised of 5 rooms including private bathroom. Property offers freshly painted rooms, a stunning Sunroom / Great for Displays, Hardwood Floors Through-Out & a Brick Automated Message Center Sign in front of store facing Concord Road – Ideal for Marketing! Property offers 9 client parking spaces.