All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1060 Concord Road SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1060 Concord Road SE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:30 AM

1060 Concord Road SE

1060 Concord Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1060 Concord Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080
Smyrna Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Commercial House located in the Heart of Smyrna! Located at its own intersection on the corner of Concord Road & McCauley Road – Spectacular Location! Amazing Drive-By Traffic - Weekly Traffic Count is 82,000 cars per week! Commercial House is approx. 1200 sq. ft and comprised of 5 rooms including private bathroom. Property offers freshly painted rooms, a stunning Sunroom / Great for Displays, Hardwood Floors Through-Out & a Brick Automated Message Center Sign in front of store facing Concord Road – Ideal for Marketing! Property offers 9 client parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Concord Road SE have any available units?
1060 Concord Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 1060 Concord Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Concord Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Concord Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 1060 Concord Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1060 Concord Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 1060 Concord Road SE offers parking.
Does 1060 Concord Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 Concord Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Concord Road SE have a pool?
No, 1060 Concord Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 1060 Concord Road SE have accessible units?
No, 1060 Concord Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Concord Road SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Concord Road SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 Concord Road SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 Concord Road SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College