Smyrna, GA
1038 Bank Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

1038 Bank Street

1038 Bank Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1038 Bank Street Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in a GREAT Location & It's Ready for You!!! - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home has a very unique set up with tons of space! The large kitchen has a great layout with tons of cabinet storage, an island and a nice breakfast area with a great view of the backyard! Stainless steel stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher are all provided! A large office/ playroom is located off of the kitchen with a bathroom and a separate laundry room. Do not miss out on this great property!

NO SMOKING, NO SECTION 8

Rent: $1,300.00

Security Deposit: $1,300.00

Application Fee: $70.00

CALL TODAY TO VIEW THIS GREAT HOME!

For more information on this and our other properties call us at 770-941-7745 or visit our website at pmuinc.com

Photos may be of a similar unit and not the actual unit.

*INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

(RLNE5251210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Bank Street have any available units?
1038 Bank Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Bank Street have?
Some of 1038 Bank Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Bank Street currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Bank Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Bank Street pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Bank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1038 Bank Street offer parking?
No, 1038 Bank Street does not offer parking.
Does 1038 Bank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Bank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Bank Street have a pool?
No, 1038 Bank Street does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Bank Street have accessible units?
No, 1038 Bank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Bank Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 Bank Street has units with dishwashers.

