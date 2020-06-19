1010 Afton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Location location location! Walking distance from the Battery and SunTrust Park. Minutes from all the great things that Smyrna has to offer. You will also be minutes from Interstate 75 and I-285, and 5 minutes from the Chattahoochee River trail.



This is the most charming 2 bed 2.5 townhome you will see! Full of vibrant colors and nice upgrades, there are so many features to fall in love with:



- Extra finished sunroom can serve as a guest bedroom, office, art studio, or just a great place to relax after a work day.

- Beautifully finished hardwood floors throughout

- Open floor plan in family room with brick gas fireplace

- Both bedrooms upstairs are spacious with nice closet space. Each with their own private full bathes. Perfect roommate plan

- Both bathrooms are tastefully remodeled to have a spa feel

- Fenced in backyard and patio is serene and quiet for your relaxation

- 2 car parking spaces included

- Landscaping and pest control included in rent!

- Air filters included in rent - shipped to your home every 60 days to help you reduce your energy bill!



Pets can be considered on a case by case basis.



Pets can be considered on a case by case basis.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)