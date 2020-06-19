All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

1010 Afton Way

1010 Afton Way Southeast · (678) 931-9525
Location

1010 Afton Way Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Location location location! Walking distance from the Battery and SunTrust Park. Minutes from all the great things that Smyrna has to offer. You will also be minutes from Interstate 75 and I-285, and 5 minutes from the Chattahoochee River trail.

This is the most charming 2 bed 2.5 townhome you will see! Full of vibrant colors and nice upgrades, there are so many features to fall in love with:

- Extra finished sunroom can serve as a guest bedroom, office, art studio, or just a great place to relax after a work day.
- Beautifully finished hardwood floors throughout
- Open floor plan in family room with brick gas fireplace
- Both bedrooms upstairs are spacious with nice closet space. Each with their own private full bathes. Perfect roommate plan
- Both bathrooms are tastefully remodeled to have a spa feel
- Fenced in backyard and patio is serene and quiet for your relaxation
- 2 car parking spaces included
- Landscaping and pest control included in rent!
- Air filters included in rent - shipped to your home every 60 days to help you reduce your energy bill!

Pets can be considered on a case by case basis.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Afton Way have any available units?
1010 Afton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Afton Way have?
Some of 1010 Afton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Afton Way currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Afton Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Afton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Afton Way is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Afton Way offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Afton Way does offer parking.
Does 1010 Afton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Afton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Afton Way have a pool?
No, 1010 Afton Way does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Afton Way have accessible units?
No, 1010 Afton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Afton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Afton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
