Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

1002 Creatwood Circle SE, Smyrna. GA, 30080/ Open House Oct 19th from 11-1pm - Move in Ready Townhouse!! 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with bedrooms on separate levels, perfect roommate floor-plan with astounding back deck that is great for entertaining, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, spacious one car garage, cozy front patio, and much more! Located in Smyrna close to Atlanta Airport, Suntrust Park, I-285, I-75, and Vinings. FURNISHED!! All furniture included! Can also be rented without furniture. For additional pictures & application information visit www.SparksSolutionsProperties.com or call the property manager at 678-838-1416. OPEN HOUSE OCTOBER 19TH 11-1PM



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5165467)