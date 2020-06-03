ONE OF A KIND TOWNHOME IN SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY IN CONVENIENTLY LOCATED SMYRNA. APPROXIMATELY 1 MILE FROM DOWNTOWN SMYRNA FOR GREAT EVENTS. SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME WITH MANY WELL DESIGNED UPGRADES THAT ARE NOT USUALLY FOUND IN THIS PRICE RANGE. END UNIT WITH FANTASTIC PRIVACY AND LOTS OF ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING. THIS ONE WON'T LAST! MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 Candela Lane have any available units?
1000 Candela Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Candela Lane have?
Some of 1000 Candela Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Candela Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Candela Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.