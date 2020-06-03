All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1000 Candela Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1000 Candela Lane
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:55 PM

1000 Candela Lane

1000 Candela Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1000 Candela Lane, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
ONE OF A KIND TOWNHOME IN SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY IN CONVENIENTLY LOCATED SMYRNA. APPROXIMATELY 1 MILE FROM DOWNTOWN SMYRNA FOR GREAT EVENTS. SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME WITH MANY WELL DESIGNED UPGRADES THAT ARE NOT USUALLY FOUND IN THIS PRICE RANGE. END UNIT WITH FANTASTIC PRIVACY AND LOTS OF ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING. THIS ONE WON'T LAST! MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Candela Lane have any available units?
1000 Candela Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Candela Lane have?
Some of 1000 Candela Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Candela Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Candela Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Candela Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Candela Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1000 Candela Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Candela Lane offers parking.
Does 1000 Candela Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Candela Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Candela Lane have a pool?
No, 1000 Candela Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Candela Lane have accessible units?
No, 1000 Candela Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Candela Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Candela Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College