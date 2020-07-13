Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated ceiling fan oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court parking 24hr maintenance hot tub

Royal Oaks Apartment Homes in Savannah, Georgia, has undergone $2.3 million in exterior and interior renovations to bring added luxury to the lives of our residents. Our community offers the largest two and three bedroom floorplans in the area while being conveniently located just minutes from Savannah's shopping malls, hospitals, universities and Hunter Army Airfield. Our two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes feature designer upgrades including white cabinetry with brushed nickel knobs, chic black appliances including a built-in microwave, brushed nickel lighting packages. Enjoy a resort-style lifestyle with our luxurious amenity package which includes a swimming pool and wading pool, fitness center, business center with high speed internet, two lighted tennis courts, playground, and a leash-free dog park. Call today to schedule a personalized tour of our gorgeous community!