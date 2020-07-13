All apartments in Savannah
Savannah, GA
Royal Oaks
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Royal Oaks

301 Noble Oaks Dr · (858) 281-2892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Savannah
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA 31406
Oakdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2807 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Unit 2008 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Unit 2806 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1308 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1723 sqft

Unit 1503 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1723 sqft

Unit 0408 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1723 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes in Savannah, Georgia, has undergone $2.3 million in exterior and interior renovations to bring added luxury to the lives of our residents. Our community offers the largest two and three bedroom floorplans in the area while being conveniently located just minutes from Savannah's shopping malls, hospitals, universities and Hunter Army Airfield. Our two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes feature designer upgrades including white cabinetry with brushed nickel knobs, chic black appliances including a built-in microwave, brushed nickel lighting packages. Enjoy a resort-style lifestyle with our luxurious amenity package which includes a swimming pool and wading pool, fitness center, business center with high speed internet, two lighted tennis courts, playground, and a leash-free dog park. Call today to schedule a personalized tour of our gorgeous community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Oaks have any available units?
Royal Oaks has 15 units available starting at $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does Royal Oaks have?
Some of Royal Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royal Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Royal Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Royal Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Royal Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Royal Oaks offers parking.
Does Royal Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Royal Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Royal Oaks has a pool.
Does Royal Oaks have accessible units?
No, Royal Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Royal Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Royal Oaks has units with dishwashers.
