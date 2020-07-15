Lakeview Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

- 3 Bedroom

- 2 Bathroom

- 1266 Square Feet

- Private Patio with Storage Closet

- Primary Bedroom/Bathroom Upstairs



These centrally located apartments are minutes away from the Savannah Mall, shopping centers, grocery stores, and restaurants. They’re only 1/2 mile from Hunter Army Airfield's Hero's Way (Rio) gate. With a spacious floor plan like that of a townhome, these apartments are a convenient and desirable steal. Our townhome floor plan has 1266 square feet, wood vinyl flooring, washer and dryer hookups, and primary bed/bath upstairs!



No Pets Allowed



