Lakeview Apartments.

Amenities
Available 07/15/20 ** Ask us about our current special!
- 3 Bedroom
- 2 Bathroom
- 1266 Square Feet
- Private Patio with Storage Closet
- Primary Bedroom/Bathroom Upstairs
These centrally located apartments are minutes away from the Savannah Mall, shopping centers, grocery stores, and restaurants. They’re only 1/2 mile from Hunter Army Airfield's Hero's Way (Rio) gate. With a spacious floor plan like that of a townhome, these apartments are a convenient and desirable steal. Our townhome floor plan has 1266 square feet, wood vinyl flooring, washer and dryer hookups, and primary bed/bath upstairs!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2012545)