Lakeview Apartments
Lakeview Apartments

1114 Mohawk Street · (912) 920-3150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1114 Mohawk Street, Savannah, GA 31419
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1150 · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/15/20 ** Ask us about our current special!

- 3 Bedroom
- 2 Bathroom
- 1266 Square Feet
- Private Patio with Storage Closet
- Primary Bedroom/Bathroom Upstairs

These centrally located apartments are minutes away from the Savannah Mall, shopping centers, grocery stores, and restaurants. They’re only 1/2 mile from Hunter Army Airfield's Hero's Way (Rio) gate. With a spacious floor plan like that of a townhome, these apartments are a convenient and desirable steal. Our townhome floor plan has 1266 square feet, wood vinyl flooring, washer and dryer hookups, and primary bed/bath upstairs!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2012545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lakeview Apartments have any available units?
Lakeview Apartments has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeview Apartments have?
Some of Lakeview Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeview Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeview Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeview Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Lakeview Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does Lakeview Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lakeview Apartments offers parking.
Does Lakeview Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeview Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeview Apartments have a pool?
No, Lakeview Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Lakeview Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lakeview Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeview Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeview Apartments has units with dishwashers.

