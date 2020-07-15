800 ABERCORN ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1st floor unit with an abundance of windows for natural light throughout the day. Lots of options with this great floor plan! Central heat and air, heart pine floors, washer/dryer, and newer cabinetry. Located behind the Mansion on Forsyth Park, we are convenient to several downtown sites and restaurants, as well as SCAD classrooms. Private entry with off-street parking! $1600/mo. Plus utilities w/ approved credit.

9 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME

Architect Alfred Eichberg

Exterior completely renovated 2016