All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 800 ABERCORN ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
800 ABERCORN ST.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:50 AM

800 ABERCORN ST.

800 Abercorn Street · (912) 358-6679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
Downtown Savannah
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

800 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1st floor unit with an abundance of windows for natural light throughout the day. Lots of options with this great floor plan! Central heat and air, heart pine floors, washer/dryer, and newer cabinetry. Located behind the Mansion on Forsyth Park, we are convenient to several downtown sites and restaurants, as well as SCAD classrooms. Private entry with off-street parking! $1600/mo. Plus utilities w/ approved credit.
9 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME
Architect Alfred Eichberg
Exterior completely renovated 2016

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 ABERCORN ST. have any available units?
800 ABERCORN ST. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 ABERCORN ST. have?
Some of 800 ABERCORN ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 ABERCORN ST. currently offering any rent specials?
800 ABERCORN ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 ABERCORN ST. pet-friendly?
No, 800 ABERCORN ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 800 ABERCORN ST. offer parking?
Yes, 800 ABERCORN ST. offers parking.
Does 800 ABERCORN ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 ABERCORN ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 ABERCORN ST. have a pool?
No, 800 ABERCORN ST. does not have a pool.
Does 800 ABERCORN ST. have accessible units?
No, 800 ABERCORN ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 800 ABERCORN ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 ABERCORN ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 800 ABERCORN ST.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad
Savannah, GA 31406
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy
Savannah, GA 31405
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd
Savannah, GA 31407
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206
Savannah, GA 31419
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St
Savannah, GA 31406
Carriage House Apartments
125 Tibet Ave
Savannah, GA 31406
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way
Savannah, GA 31407
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GAPort Royal, SC
Walthourville, GAHinesville, GAHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GADock Junction, GASt. Simons, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Abercorn Heights Lamara HeightsEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity