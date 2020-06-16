All apartments in Savannah
759 East Anderson Street
759 East Anderson Street

759 East Anderson Street
Location

759 East Anderson Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Midtown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 759 East Anderson Street · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BR Single Family house (full renovation) - Close to historic district - Brand new completely renovated 3 BR + 1 bathroom single family home close to historic district. Recently renovated, all brand new - kitchen with granite countertops, electric, hvac, completely new bathroom. Also all brand new appliances include dishwasher, fridge with water filter with ice maker, and washer/dryer. Private fenced back yard with storage shed (can be used as art studio). Close to historic district. Please inquire for showing schedule.

(RLNE5469359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 East Anderson Street have any available units?
759 East Anderson Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 759 East Anderson Street have?
Some of 759 East Anderson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 759 East Anderson Street currently offering any rent specials?
759 East Anderson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 East Anderson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 759 East Anderson Street is pet friendly.
Does 759 East Anderson Street offer parking?
No, 759 East Anderson Street does not offer parking.
Does 759 East Anderson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 759 East Anderson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 East Anderson Street have a pool?
No, 759 East Anderson Street does not have a pool.
Does 759 East Anderson Street have accessible units?
No, 759 East Anderson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 759 East Anderson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 759 East Anderson Street has units with dishwashers.
