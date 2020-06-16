759 East Anderson Street

Amenities
3 BR Single Family house (full renovation) - Close to historic district - Brand new completely renovated 3 BR + 1 bathroom single family home close to historic district. Recently renovated, all brand new - kitchen with granite countertops, electric, hvac, completely new bathroom. Also all brand new appliances include dishwasher, fridge with water filter with ice maker, and washer/dryer. Private fenced back yard with storage shed (can be used as art studio). Close to historic district. Please inquire for showing schedule.
(RLNE5469359)