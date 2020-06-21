All apartments in Savannah
75 Crystal Lake Drive

75 Crystal Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

75 Crystal Lake Drive, Savannah, GA 31322

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Check out this spacious four bedroom single family home with two and 1/2 bathrooms plus a family room and a separate dinning room. This home also has a huge fenced in backyard and it's minutes away from Gulfstream Aerospace, shopping, entertainment, and Godley Station school and I-95.
Due to recent scams involving the use of our advertising please contact our office by emailing the Assistant Property Manager at jessica@rawlsrentals.com or calling (912)341-6820 prior to applying for our properties.

No Smoking Policy
Renters Insurance Required
$35 Application Fee per application
$100 Administrative Fee due at lease signing
Deposit Subject to change
Date Available subject to change

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

