55 Falkland Avenue

Amenities
Very Close to Gulfstream, easy access to and the Savannah Ports, Historic Downtown, Hunter Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Restaurants and Shopping!
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Highlands Crossing in Pooler!
Huge Open Floor plan on Nature Preserve!
Kitchen Contains: Smooth Top Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal!
Master Bedroom and Bath are on the First Floor!
Half Bath is Downstairs!
2 Bedrooms are Upstairs!
Large laundry room with full size Hook-Ups for a Washer and Dryer!
Very large home - 1752 Square Feet!
Full Free Access to the Fabulous 5000 SF recreational complex Amenities with Resort-style Swimming Pool, Giant Water Slide, children's spray pool, Fitness Center and Tennis Courts!
Rent -$1325.00