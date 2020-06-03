All apartments in Savannah
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

55 Falkland Avenue

55 Falkland Avenue · (912) 312-2895
Location

55 Falkland Avenue, Savannah, GA 31407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1757 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Very Close to Gulfstream, easy access to and the Savannah Ports, Historic Downtown, Hunter Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Restaurants and Shopping!

3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Highlands Crossing in Pooler!

Huge Open Floor plan on Nature Preserve!

Kitchen Contains: Smooth Top Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal!

Master Bedroom and Bath are on the First Floor!

Half Bath is Downstairs!

2 Bedrooms are Upstairs!

Large laundry room with full size Hook-Ups for a Washer and Dryer!

Very large home - 1752 Square Feet!

Full Free Access to the Fabulous 5000 SF recreational complex Amenities with Resort-style Swimming Pool, Giant Water Slide, children's spray pool, Fitness Center and Tennis Courts!

Rent -$1325.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Falkland Avenue have any available units?
55 Falkland Avenue has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Falkland Avenue have?
Some of 55 Falkland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Falkland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
55 Falkland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Falkland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 55 Falkland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 55 Falkland Avenue offer parking?
No, 55 Falkland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 55 Falkland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Falkland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Falkland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 55 Falkland Avenue has a pool.
Does 55 Falkland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 55 Falkland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Falkland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Falkland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
