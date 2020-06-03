55 Falkland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

Very Close to Gulfstream, easy access to and the Savannah Ports, Historic Downtown, Hunter Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Restaurants and Shopping!



3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Highlands Crossing in Pooler!



Huge Open Floor plan on Nature Preserve!



Kitchen Contains: Smooth Top Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal!



Master Bedroom and Bath are on the First Floor!



Half Bath is Downstairs!



2 Bedrooms are Upstairs!



Large laundry room with full size Hook-Ups for a Washer and Dryer!



Very large home - 1752 Square Feet!



Full Free Access to the Fabulous 5000 SF recreational complex Amenities with Resort-style Swimming Pool, Giant Water Slide, children's spray pool, Fitness Center and Tennis Courts!



Rent -$1325.00