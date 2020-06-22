All apartments in Savannah
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:30 PM

537 E Bolton Street

537 East Bolton Street · (912) 208-0560
Location

537 East Bolton Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Dixon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
537 E. Bolton St # B, Large 2 bedroom and 1 bath Apartment  w/ office space. This apartment located in the heart of down town Savannah, close to parks, shops and fine dining. Recent renovations to include new kitchen, bathroom, refinished original floors, lights, and paint, new high end appliances, granite counter tops, ceiling fans, wooden blinds, Original hardwood floors just refinished and polished. office, bathroom with walk-in shower, Washer / dryer included!!!!! Tons of closet and storage space!!!!!!!!!Great for young professionals. Just one block from the downtown grocery store, three more to Forsyth Park and night life!!!!!

This is a no pet property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 E Bolton Street have any available units?
537 E Bolton Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 E Bolton Street have?
Some of 537 E Bolton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 E Bolton Street currently offering any rent specials?
537 E Bolton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 E Bolton Street pet-friendly?
No, 537 E Bolton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 537 E Bolton Street offer parking?
No, 537 E Bolton Street does not offer parking.
Does 537 E Bolton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 E Bolton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 E Bolton Street have a pool?
No, 537 E Bolton Street does not have a pool.
Does 537 E Bolton Street have accessible units?
No, 537 E Bolton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 537 E Bolton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 E Bolton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
