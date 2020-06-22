537 E Bolton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

537 E. Bolton St # B, Large 2 bedroom and 1 bath Apartment w/ office space. This apartment located in the heart of down town Savannah, close to parks, shops and fine dining. Recent renovations to include new kitchen, bathroom, refinished original floors, lights, and paint, new high end appliances, granite counter tops, ceiling fans, wooden blinds, Original hardwood floors just refinished and polished. office, bathroom with walk-in shower, Washer / dryer included!!!!! Tons of closet and storage space!!!!!!!!!Great for young professionals. Just one block from the downtown grocery store, three more to Forsyth Park and night life!!!!!



This is a no pet property.