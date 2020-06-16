522 E Taylor St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

This executive rental offers all of the amenities one could hope for while staying an extended period of time. Located in the quieter, residential area of the Downtown Historic District, you are surrounded by tree-line views.



The main floor offers an open living, dining, and kitchen space - easy and ideal for entertaining guests! Keep the conversation flowing from the living room, while cooking a home-cooked meal for your family or friends. The large buffet divides the dining room table from the living room, yet still allows movement to flow easily through the home. The furnishings and artwork tie this space together, adding to the historic charm of this town-home.



On the second floor, you will find a full-size bathroom, the first bedroom with Queen bed, and a private office space. The bathroom atop of the stairs offers a double vanity, and a jetted bathtub/shower combination. Just across the hall you'll find the office space that is filled with quirky art work, a Queen sleeper sofa, and plenty of room to spread out to get your work done. Moving toward the front of the home, you will find the four-post Queen bed, with double closets, and a large television.



Heading up-to the third floor, you will find the "master" suite that is private from the rest of the home. This floor offers two closets, and a full-size bathroom with a walk-in shower. Guests will love having plenty of storage, including a dresser, to un-pack their belongings in their new home away from home!



Just out back, you will find the private deck, and brick patio space. Enjoy the evenings sipping a glass of wine, or a morning cup of joe on the back porch! Just on the opposite side of the fence, you will find a private parking space designated to your home.



$3500-$4500



