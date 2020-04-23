All apartments in Savannah
440 Bull St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

440 Bull St

440 Bull Street · (912) 257-4050
Location

440 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Renovated | Fully Furnished | Utilities Included

The Park House offers newly renovated and fully furnished and unfurnished residences in the heart of Savannah's Historic District overlooking Monterrey Square, just a stone's throw away from the Fountain at Forsyth Park.

The Park House has acquired this cozy one-bedroom carriage house for couples looking to get away from it all, while still being just a short walk to most of the city's best dining, shopping, and attractions.

Enter on street level next to a local boutique; the carriage is on the second floor of a historic, brick building. The living room is flooded with light, boasting tall ceilings and a handsome fireplace (now decorative) original to the home.

The fully equipped kitchen sits adjacent to the living area, with every cooking essential you'd need to whip up a meal, big or small. A breakfast nook for two faces the bay windows. The bedroom is just off the kitchen, with a Queen size bed and ample closet space to truly feel at home. Those traveling with littles will love the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer. The full bath is en suite to the bedroom, featuring a standing shower with soap and towels provided.

Walk a few steps South towards Forsyth Park, Savannah's largest green space frequented by local runners, dog-owners, and families. Head North towards the heart of downtown and enjoy walking through the squares of Bull Street; some of the city's most beautiful monuments.

*In Partnership with Lucky Savannah Hospitality, where over 200 furnished rentals are successfully managed in the city's Historic District.*

$2500-$3500

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Bull St have any available units?
440 Bull St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 Bull St have?
Some of 440 Bull St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Bull St currently offering any rent specials?
440 Bull St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Bull St pet-friendly?
No, 440 Bull St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 440 Bull St offer parking?
No, 440 Bull St does not offer parking.
Does 440 Bull St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Bull St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Bull St have a pool?
No, 440 Bull St does not have a pool.
Does 440 Bull St have accessible units?
No, 440 Bull St does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Bull St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Bull St has units with dishwashers.
