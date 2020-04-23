440 Bull St

Amenities
Renovated | Fully Furnished | Utilities Included
The Park House offers newly renovated and fully furnished and unfurnished residences in the heart of Savannah's Historic District overlooking Monterrey Square, just a stone's throw away from the Fountain at Forsyth Park.
The Park House has acquired this cozy one-bedroom carriage house for couples looking to get away from it all, while still being just a short walk to most of the city's best dining, shopping, and attractions.
Enter on street level next to a local boutique; the carriage is on the second floor of a historic, brick building. The living room is flooded with light, boasting tall ceilings and a handsome fireplace (now decorative) original to the home.
The fully equipped kitchen sits adjacent to the living area, with every cooking essential you'd need to whip up a meal, big or small. A breakfast nook for two faces the bay windows. The bedroom is just off the kitchen, with a Queen size bed and ample closet space to truly feel at home. Those traveling with littles will love the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer. The full bath is en suite to the bedroom, featuring a standing shower with soap and towels provided.
Walk a few steps South towards Forsyth Park, Savannah's largest green space frequented by local runners, dog-owners, and families. Head North towards the heart of downtown and enjoy walking through the squares of Bull Street; some of the city's most beautiful monuments.
*In Partnership with Lucky Savannah Hospitality, where over 200 furnished rentals are successfully managed in the city's Historic District.*
$2500-$3500
No Pets Allowed
