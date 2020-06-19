419 E Taylor St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access key fob access

*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included*



This impressive second story apartment was tastefully renovated for those looking for a sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for extended stays. No detail has been spared and guests will enjoy the high-end finishes and fixtures selected for this Historic Savannah home.



After entering via keyless entry, head upstairs to find your new digs. Get settled and enjoy a spacious open floor plan where guests are encouraged to gather, and if you listen closely you may just hear a passing horse-drawn carriage. The exceptional kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances with custom cabinetry and fitted counter tops. Whether you're preparing a fine meal for guests, or pouring a glass of wine, the kitchen is the main focal point of this home. Adjacent is the mid-century dining room table, that can seat up to four Lucky guests. With expansive windows on every wall, you'll enjoy lounging in the living area, that has been tastefully designed with comfortable seating.



Just down the hall, two bedrooms fitted with an ample amount of closet space, and large smart televisions. Wind down for the night and catch up on your favorite shows in the plush platform beds. The ultra luxurious shared bathroom features a marble floating vanity, and a hand-tiled soaking tub and shower.



Ideal for travelers looking to stay in a tree-lined, quieter residential part of town without sacrificing convenience!



Parking:

Parking for this home is on-street and metered, which is enforced by the City of Savannah Monday through Friday, from 8am to 5pm. Guests are encouraged to purchase a prepaid parking pass from the Savannah Visitor's Center. Guests will need to be wary of the Sweep Zone signs.



Sleeping Configuration:

Bedroom 1: King Size Bed

Bedroom 2: Queen Size Bed



*In Partnership with Lucky Savannah Lodging, where over 200 furnished rentals are successfully managed in the city's Historic District.*



