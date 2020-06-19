All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 419 E Taylor St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
419 E Taylor St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

419 E Taylor St

419 East Taylor Street · (912) 257-4050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
Downtown Savannah
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

419 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
key fob access
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included*

This impressive second story apartment was tastefully renovated for those looking for a sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for extended stays. No detail has been spared and guests will enjoy the high-end finishes and fixtures selected for this Historic Savannah home.

After entering via keyless entry, head upstairs to find your new digs. Get settled and enjoy a spacious open floor plan where guests are encouraged to gather, and if you listen closely you may just hear a passing horse-drawn carriage. The exceptional kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances with custom cabinetry and fitted counter tops. Whether you're preparing a fine meal for guests, or pouring a glass of wine, the kitchen is the main focal point of this home. Adjacent is the mid-century dining room table, that can seat up to four Lucky guests. With expansive windows on every wall, you'll enjoy lounging in the living area, that has been tastefully designed with comfortable seating.

Just down the hall, two bedrooms fitted with an ample amount of closet space, and large smart televisions. Wind down for the night and catch up on your favorite shows in the plush platform beds. The ultra luxurious shared bathroom features a marble floating vanity, and a hand-tiled soaking tub and shower.

Ideal for travelers looking to stay in a tree-lined, quieter residential part of town without sacrificing convenience!

Parking:
Parking for this home is on-street and metered, which is enforced by the City of Savannah Monday through Friday, from 8am to 5pm. Guests are encouraged to purchase a prepaid parking pass from the Savannah Visitor's Center. Guests will need to be wary of the Sweep Zone signs.

Sleeping Configuration:
Bedroom 1: King Size Bed
Bedroom 2: Queen Size Bed

*In Partnership with Lucky Savannah Lodging, where over 200 furnished rentals are successfully managed in the city's Historic District.*

$3500-$4500

(RLNE5746752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 E Taylor St have any available units?
419 E Taylor St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 E Taylor St have?
Some of 419 E Taylor St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 E Taylor St currently offering any rent specials?
419 E Taylor St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 E Taylor St pet-friendly?
No, 419 E Taylor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 419 E Taylor St offer parking?
Yes, 419 E Taylor St does offer parking.
Does 419 E Taylor St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 E Taylor St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 E Taylor St have a pool?
No, 419 E Taylor St does not have a pool.
Does 419 E Taylor St have accessible units?
No, 419 E Taylor St does not have accessible units.
Does 419 E Taylor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 E Taylor St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 419 E Taylor St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd
Savannah, GA 31322
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy
Savannah, GA 31405
Bowery
515 Montgomery St
Savannah, GA 31401
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St
Savannah, GA 31419
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way
Savannah, GA 31407
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd
Savannah, GA 31419

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity