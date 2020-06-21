All apartments in Savannah
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:41 PM

416 East 31st Street

416 East 31st Street · (912) 452-5558
Location

416 East 31st Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Thomas Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated 2 bed 1 bath in great location downtown between Price and Habersham. Renovated kitchen has granite countertops and new cabinets and appliances. New flooring and freshly painted.
Type: House |Pets: Are Pets Allowed? Depends on Type,Size,Breed Types of Pets Allowed Depends on size, type, breed |Amenities: Hardwood Floors,Dogs ok,Cats ok,High ceilings,Decorative fireplace,Ceiling fans,Living room,Kitchen recently updated,Stainless steel appliances,Stove / oven,Microwave,Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Eat-in kitchen,Modern bath fixtures,Tile floors,Central heat,Central air conditioning,Laundry in unit,Street parking,porch,Tenant pays all electric,Tenant pays all utilities,One year lease,No smoking,No section 8,Lawn care included,Group 31401
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 East 31st Street have any available units?
416 East 31st Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 East 31st Street have?
Some of 416 East 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 East 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
416 East 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 East 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 East 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 416 East 31st Street offer parking?
No, 416 East 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 416 East 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 East 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 East 31st Street have a pool?
No, 416 East 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 416 East 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 416 East 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 416 East 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 East 31st Street has units with dishwashers.
