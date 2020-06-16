All apartments in Savannah
412 E Gaston Street
412 E Gaston Street

412 East Gaston Street · (478) 952-5069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Virtual tour available! Beautiful, fully furnished rental home near Forsyth Park with HEATED pool and gated parking space. The home boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and plenty of space for relaxation. Guests are greeted by a lovely foyer with grand staircase when entering the estate. In the living you room you will find comfy couches, a large stained-glass window, and a flat-screen television make the living room an amazing place to spend some downtime. The living room leads to a formal dining room with a large dining table that seats six. Features in the kitchen include expansive cabinets, tons of counter space, new appliances, recessed lighting and a small island. Just off the kitchen is a lovely screened in porch with seating, and a laundry room with washer/dryer. All bedrooms are located upstairs, and feature flatscreen TV's and black out shades/blinds. This home is a true gem! Available month-to-month with all utilities included in the rent. NO YEAR LONG LEASES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 E Gaston Street have any available units?
412 E Gaston Street has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 E Gaston Street have?
Some of 412 E Gaston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 E Gaston Street currently offering any rent specials?
412 E Gaston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 E Gaston Street pet-friendly?
No, 412 E Gaston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 412 E Gaston Street offer parking?
Yes, 412 E Gaston Street does offer parking.
Does 412 E Gaston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 E Gaston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 E Gaston Street have a pool?
Yes, 412 E Gaston Street has a pool.
Does 412 E Gaston Street have accessible units?
No, 412 E Gaston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 412 E Gaston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 E Gaston Street has units with dishwashers.
