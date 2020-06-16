412 E Gaston Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Virtual tour available! Beautiful, fully furnished rental home near Forsyth Park with HEATED pool and gated parking space. The home boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and plenty of space for relaxation. Guests are greeted by a lovely foyer with grand staircase when entering the estate. In the living you room you will find comfy couches, a large stained-glass window, and a flat-screen television make the living room an amazing place to spend some downtime. The living room leads to a formal dining room with a large dining table that seats six. Features in the kitchen include expansive cabinets, tons of counter space, new appliances, recessed lighting and a small island. Just off the kitchen is a lovely screened in porch with seating, and a laundry room with washer/dryer. All bedrooms are located upstairs, and feature flatscreen TV's and black out shades/blinds. This home is a true gem! Available month-to-month with all utilities included in the rent. NO YEAR LONG LEASES.