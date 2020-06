Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. All new wood flooring, paint, air conditioning and appliances. Great location in midtown Savannah. Ground floor unit with off street parking. No washer and dryer connections but close to laundromat on Victory dr. No pets and no smoking. Available now.