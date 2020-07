Amenities

2350 East 41st Street Available 08/01/20 Eastside House - Very cute Eastside house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. Living room, dining room and all bedrooms have hardwood floors. All rooms painted neutral gray. The kitchen is furnished with a gas stove, side by side refrigerator with water dispenser and garbage disposal and a large butcher block island. Washer & dryer are included. Large backyard is fenced with a deck and patio & shed. One car garage with remote. Central heat & air. Gas heat & hot water. Pets are welcomed with approval & pet fee. No Section-8. No smoking.



(RLNE4200129)