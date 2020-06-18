All apartments in Savannah
2228 Whitaker Street

2228 Whitaker Street · (912) 777-4560
Location

2228 Whitaker Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Metropolitan

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Large two or three bedroom unit, about 1300 square feet, (with space for a separate office too!) with original hardwood floors, two decorative fireplaces, spacious rooms, 1 1/2 baths, great outdoor space, and exceptionally convenient location to SCAD, hospitals, hospitality, Gulfstream, the Ports, Forsyth Park, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and so much more! Sun drenched upper unit of a Duplex with great spaces to enjoy being outside. Private, dedicated parking. Fenced rear yard with courtyard and covered porches. Available mid June. (No showings at this time due to the COVID 19 restrictions)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 Whitaker Street have any available units?
2228 Whitaker Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 2228 Whitaker Street have?
Some of 2228 Whitaker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 Whitaker Street currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Whitaker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Whitaker Street pet-friendly?
No, 2228 Whitaker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 2228 Whitaker Street offer parking?
Yes, 2228 Whitaker Street does offer parking.
Does 2228 Whitaker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2228 Whitaker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Whitaker Street have a pool?
No, 2228 Whitaker Street does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Whitaker Street have accessible units?
No, 2228 Whitaker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Whitaker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2228 Whitaker Street has units with dishwashers.
