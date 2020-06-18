2228 Whitaker Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Large two or three bedroom unit, about 1300 square feet, (with space for a separate office too!) with original hardwood floors, two decorative fireplaces, spacious rooms, 1 1/2 baths, great outdoor space, and exceptionally convenient location to SCAD, hospitals, hospitality, Gulfstream, the Ports, Forsyth Park, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and so much more! Sun drenched upper unit of a Duplex with great spaces to enjoy being outside. Private, dedicated parking. Fenced rear yard with courtyard and covered porches. Available mid June. (No showings at this time due to the COVID 19 restrictions)