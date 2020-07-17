All apartments in Savannah
101 East 40th Street, Unit A

101 East 40th Street · (912) 205-5485
Location

101 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Thomas Square

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2115 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Charming fully furnished two story home with all the historic character you love and modern amenities you need. The home is located in Southern part of Savannah's Historic District, which is 1 mile from Forsyth Park. Walkable to local hotspots Two Tides Brewing Co. and food truck park Starland Yard.  The Starland District is home to some of Savannah's hottest restaurants, including La Scala, The Vault, The Atlantic and more. Some of the best coffee and biscuits are only a few blocks away at Back in the Day Bakery or enjoy Savannah's newest neighborhood nightlife at Lone Wolf Lounge around the corner.
Single family home with carriage house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 East 40th Street, Unit A have any available units?
101 East 40th Street, Unit A has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 East 40th Street, Unit A have?
Some of 101 East 40th Street, Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 East 40th Street, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
101 East 40th Street, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 East 40th Street, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 East 40th Street, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 101 East 40th Street, Unit A offer parking?
No, 101 East 40th Street, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 101 East 40th Street, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 East 40th Street, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 East 40th Street, Unit A have a pool?
No, 101 East 40th Street, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 101 East 40th Street, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 101 East 40th Street, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 101 East 40th Street, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 East 40th Street, Unit A has units with dishwashers.
