101 East 40th Street, Unit A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Charming fully furnished two story home with all the historic character you love and modern amenities you need. The home is located in Southern part of Savannah's Historic District, which is 1 mile from Forsyth Park. Walkable to local hotspots Two Tides Brewing Co. and food truck park Starland Yard. The Starland District is home to some of Savannah's hottest restaurants, including La Scala, The Vault, The Atlantic and more. Some of the best coffee and biscuits are only a few blocks away at Back in the Day Bakery or enjoy Savannah's newest neighborhood nightlife at Lone Wolf Lounge around the corner.

Single family home with carriage house