Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

101 Barnard St. Unit 305

101 Barnard St · (912) 220-7899
Location

101 Barnard St, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 Barnard St. Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 956 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo - Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo. Original hardwood floors, tall ceilings, custom blinds. Living room with windows overlooking Broughton Street. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and separate island & bar. Full bathroom has separate whirlpool tub and glass enclosed shower. Powder room off of foyer area. Laundry area with washer/dryer. Walk out your door and experience shopping, great restaurants, and Savannah historic landmarks that are all just steps away.

(RLNE5267035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Barnard St. Unit 305 have any available units?
101 Barnard St. Unit 305 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Barnard St. Unit 305 have?
Some of 101 Barnard St. Unit 305's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Barnard St. Unit 305 currently offering any rent specials?
101 Barnard St. Unit 305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Barnard St. Unit 305 pet-friendly?
No, 101 Barnard St. Unit 305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 101 Barnard St. Unit 305 offer parking?
No, 101 Barnard St. Unit 305 does not offer parking.
Does 101 Barnard St. Unit 305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Barnard St. Unit 305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Barnard St. Unit 305 have a pool?
Yes, 101 Barnard St. Unit 305 has a pool.
Does 101 Barnard St. Unit 305 have accessible units?
No, 101 Barnard St. Unit 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Barnard St. Unit 305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Barnard St. Unit 305 does not have units with dishwashers.
