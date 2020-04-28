101 Barnard St. Unit 305

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo - Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo. Original hardwood floors, tall ceilings, custom blinds. Living room with windows overlooking Broughton Street. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and separate island & bar. Full bathroom has separate whirlpool tub and glass enclosed shower. Powder room off of foyer area. Laundry area with washer/dryer. Walk out your door and experience shopping, great restaurants, and Savannah historic landmarks that are all just steps away.



