101 Barnard St. Unit 305

Amenities
Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo - Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo. Original hardwood floors, tall ceilings, custom blinds. Living room with windows overlooking Broughton Street. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and separate island & bar. Full bathroom has separate whirlpool tub and glass enclosed shower. Powder room off of foyer area. Laundry area with washer/dryer. Walk out your door and experience shopping, great restaurants, and Savannah historic landmarks that are all just steps away.
(RLNE5267035)