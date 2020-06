Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool

Exceptional home in Pooler! There is a guest bedroom downstairs and four bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen has an island that is open to the huge family room which is great for entertaining! Community amenities include: gym, pool, and playground. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, airport, and Gulfstream! This home won't last!