apartments with washer dryer
28 Apartments for rent in Canton, GA with washer-dryer
31 Units Available
Riverstone
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA
Studio
$979
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1260 sqft
Super modern lofts with stainless steel appliances and real brick accents. High ceilings. Air conditioning and big windows. Community has elevator, pool, and parking. Near Heritage Park.
18 Units Available
Laurel Canyon
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,102
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1267 sqft
A fantastic community located in the mountains. Apartments feature granite countertops, beautiful layouts and fantastic views. On-site outdoor fireplace, six outdoor kitchens, fitness center, yoga room and tanning ledge on the pool.
12 Units Available
New Town
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1140 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
11 Units Available
Rolling Hills
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1338 sqft
WEEKLY OPEN HOUSE EVENT: Come join us every Tuesday between 9:00am - 7:00pm to see what Canterbury Ridge is all about! Apply during one of these Open House events & you'll pay NO APPLICATION OR ADMIN FEES!* *Some restrictions may apply.
4 Units Available
New Town
Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2755 sqft
Convenient location close to YMCA, Riverplace Shopping Center and dining options along Marietta Highway. Community amenities include coffee bar, dog park and outdoor fireplace. Apartments feature full-sized washers and dryers and stylish granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
Mountain Vista Overlook
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,016
1149 sqft
The Laurels at Greenwood offers quiet, comfortable, and convenient living at a reasonable price. An outstanding management team will ensure prompt service and a second-to-none experience.
1 Unit Available
Riverstone
139 Riverstone Commons Circle
139 Riverstone Commons Circle, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1409 sqft
For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 240-2206. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6746354 to view more pictures of this property. Adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Riverstone Commons.
49 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
332 Downing Creek Trl
332 Downing Creek Trail, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1493 sqft
Charming cottage style ranch with hardwood flrs throughout! High ceilings, double sided FP between family/dining room, arched entry, granite bar into kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless appliances, fridge/washer/dryer remain! Master
28 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4103 Hickory Fairway Dr
4103 Hickory Fairway Drive, Cherokee County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious apartment in private home - Property Id: 312457 Private two bedroom 2 bath apartment for rent in a private home in a nice Woodstock community. Large family room with gas fireplace, Kitchen with new SS appliances and pantry.
1 Unit Available
4251 holly springs pkwy
4251 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
The Darby Apartments Promo Code: 4251-D - Property Id: 312990 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 Unit Available
7440 Bells Ferry Rd
7440 Bells Ferry Road, Cherokee County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Allatoona - ground level bungalow - - Property Id: 111031 Lake Allatoona Ground Level Bungalow 2-bedroom 1- bath, vaulted ceilings, private driveway, extra large deck; up-graded appliances, washer/dryer in unit, front and back porch, extra
1 Unit Available
238 Park Place
238 Park Pl, Cherokee County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1110 sqft
Spectacular Home Located in Cozy Woodstock County Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,110 square feet.
1 Unit Available
2045 Towne Lake Hills W
2045 Towne Lake Hill West, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2900 sqft
Executive Rental Alert! Stunning executive home on golf course. Updated! New kitchen, new master bath. Hardwood floors on main. Formal dining room, living room/office. Great room with 2 story ceilings. Kitchen has granite, ss appliances.
1 Unit Available
546 Lost Creek Drive
546 Lost Creek Drive, Holly Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,535
3226 sqft
Executive Home In Stoney Creek - Walk to the pool from this adorable home.
1 Unit Available
1165 B Bartow St
1165 Bartow St, Waleska, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1990 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Secluded Single Family Home, on Two Acres in Waleska. Access to other Common Property Walking Trails Utilities included; Water & Sewer. Power and Gas Accounts are the tenants responsibility. Grounds maintained by Owner.
30 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,588
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
13 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1509 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
46 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
20 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1405 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
17 Units Available
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,093
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1453 sqft
In a serene setting of forest and lake, you'll find the comforts of need and the pleasures of home. The sweet embrace of a romantic retreat, the textures smooth and ripe, the softened feeling of functional design.
3 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
910 Cauthen Court
910 Cauthen Court Northeast, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1657 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,657 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
