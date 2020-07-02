920 Jones Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Take a look at this hidden gem in the heart of Roswell.This is a 2/1 1250 sq foot fully updated carriage house in a fantastic part of Roswell. Fully separate and private from the main house, it has its own parking parking and private entrance. New stainless appliances, new quartz countertops, new luxury vinyl plank floors new granite in bathroom vanity. The unfinished basement provides lots of storage room.This home has everything you need in the perfect location!



Tenant pays $150 per month for utilities which includes trash, water, electric.