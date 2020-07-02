All apartments in Roswell
920 Jones Road

920 Jones Road · No Longer Available
Location

920 Jones Road, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Take a look at this hidden gem in the heart of Roswell.This is a 2/1 1250 sq foot fully updated carriage house in a fantastic part of Roswell. Fully separate and private from the main house, it has its own parking parking and private entrance. New stainless appliances, new quartz countertops, new luxury vinyl plank floors new granite in bathroom vanity. The unfinished basement provides lots of storage room.This home has everything you need in the perfect location!

Tenant pays $150 per month for utilities which includes trash, water, electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Jones Road have any available units?
920 Jones Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Jones Road have?
Some of 920 Jones Road's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Jones Road currently offering any rent specials?
920 Jones Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Jones Road pet-friendly?
No, 920 Jones Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 920 Jones Road offer parking?
Yes, 920 Jones Road offers parking.
Does 920 Jones Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Jones Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Jones Road have a pool?
No, 920 Jones Road does not have a pool.
Does 920 Jones Road have accessible units?
No, 920 Jones Road does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Jones Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Jones Road does not have units with dishwashers.

