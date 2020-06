Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Recently updated - Stately custom home in Ellard at the river. As you enter through the Ellard private gate with 24/7 live security, the hustle of Atlanta fades away to a fantastic riverfront community with walking trails, pool, tennis and clubhouse. Tree lined streets are perfect for an afternoon stroll to Ellard Village Shops - Ice Cream, Coffee, Spa or sport's pub! Perfect for entertaining with 6 bedrooms, gourmet kitchen and open floor plan. Extremely well maintained.