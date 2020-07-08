All apartments in Roswell
730 Gable Ridge Road
730 Gable Ridge Road

730 Gable Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

730 Gable Ridge Road, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Step inside this beautiful home with tons of upgrades! Kitchen has stainless steel fridge, granite countertops, tons of cabinetry and recessed &amp;amp; pendant lighting. Beautiful hardwood flooring on main level, fireplace, built-in bookcases and wet bar is perfect to entertain guests. Large master bedroom with ensuite bath equipped with a soaking tub and his/her sinks. Additional bedrooms are spacious. Bonus room would be perfect for a playroom or office! Beautiful deck overlooks spacious, private backyard. Top Rated School District- Hembree Springs Elementary, Elkins Pointe Middle &amp;amp; Milton High. Short walk to Hembree Park. Optional swim &amp;amp; tennis available within walking distance at Hembree Farms (fees covered by tenant). Dogs negotiable upon breed, size and quantity w/nonrefundable pet fee. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Gable Ridge Road have any available units?
730 Gable Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Gable Ridge Road have?
Some of 730 Gable Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Gable Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
730 Gable Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Gable Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Gable Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 730 Gable Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 730 Gable Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 730 Gable Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Gable Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Gable Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 730 Gable Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 730 Gable Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 730 Gable Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Gable Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Gable Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.

