730 Gable Ridge Road

Step inside this beautiful home with tons of upgrades! Kitchen has stainless steel fridge, granite countertops, tons of cabinetry and recessed &amp; pendant lighting. Beautiful hardwood flooring on main level, fireplace, built-in bookcases and wet bar is perfect to entertain guests. Large master bedroom with ensuite bath equipped with a soaking tub and his/her sinks. Additional bedrooms are spacious. Bonus room would be perfect for a playroom or office! Beautiful deck overlooks spacious, private backyard. Top Rated School District- Hembree Springs Elementary, Elkins Pointe Middle &amp; Milton High. Short walk to Hembree Park. Optional swim &amp; tennis available within walking distance at Hembree Farms (fees covered by tenant). Dogs negotiable upon breed, size and quantity w/nonrefundable pet fee. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home!