72 Webb St
72 Webb St

72 Webb Street · No Longer Available
Location

72 Webb Street, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Historic Roswell living at its best! This beautifully renovated home is walking distance to Canton St. Leave your car at home and enjoy a leisurely stroll to the wonderful restaurants and shops on Canton St. Granite counters in kitchen, new appliances, paint and laminate flooring throughout; cordless wood blinds on all windows and updated bathrooms. Large pet-friendly, fenced backyard and level driveway complete this home. House is much bigger inside than it appears from the outside and shows beautifully! Home is vacant and available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Webb St have any available units?
72 Webb St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 Webb St have?
Some of 72 Webb St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Webb St currently offering any rent specials?
72 Webb St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Webb St pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 Webb St is pet friendly.
Does 72 Webb St offer parking?
No, 72 Webb St does not offer parking.
Does 72 Webb St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Webb St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Webb St have a pool?
No, 72 Webb St does not have a pool.
Does 72 Webb St have accessible units?
No, 72 Webb St does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Webb St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Webb St has units with dishwashers.

