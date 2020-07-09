72 Webb St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Historic Roswell living at its best! This beautifully renovated home is walking distance to Canton St. Leave your car at home and enjoy a leisurely stroll to the wonderful restaurants and shops on Canton St. Granite counters in kitchen, new appliances, paint and laminate flooring throughout; cordless wood blinds on all windows and updated bathrooms. Large pet-friendly, fenced backyard and level driveway complete this home. House is much bigger inside than it appears from the outside and shows beautifully! Home is vacant and available for immediate move in.