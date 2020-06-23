All apartments in Roswell
Location

670 Cranberry Trail, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy stepless living in this spacious Ranch home! Renovated 3BR/2BA home in popular Barrington Farms community in Roswell. Maintenance free and easy to clean hard floors throughout entire home! Huge garage and workbench area. Two large living spaces with one open to kitchen. You'll love the private large deck for entertaining and no backyard maintenance! Highly rated schools, close to everything, with Northpoint shopping just around the corner and quick access to 400 at exit 7, 8 or 9! Home is available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Cranberry Trail have any available units?
670 Cranberry Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 670 Cranberry Trail have?
Some of 670 Cranberry Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Cranberry Trail currently offering any rent specials?
670 Cranberry Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Cranberry Trail pet-friendly?
No, 670 Cranberry Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 670 Cranberry Trail offer parking?
Yes, 670 Cranberry Trail offers parking.
Does 670 Cranberry Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670 Cranberry Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Cranberry Trail have a pool?
No, 670 Cranberry Trail does not have a pool.
Does 670 Cranberry Trail have accessible units?
No, 670 Cranberry Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Cranberry Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 Cranberry Trail has units with dishwashers.

