670 Cranberry Trail

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy stepless living in this spacious Ranch home! Renovated 3BR/2BA home in popular Barrington Farms community in Roswell. Maintenance free and easy to clean hard floors throughout entire home! Huge garage and workbench area. Two large living spaces with one open to kitchen. You'll love the private large deck for entertaining and no backyard maintenance! Highly rated schools, close to everything, with Northpoint shopping just around the corner and quick access to 400 at exit 7, 8 or 9! Home is available now!