All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 650 Ramsdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
650 Ramsdale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

650 Ramsdale Drive

650 Ramsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

650 Ramsdale Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Modern updates in this traditional split level home on a shaded cul-de-sac. The family room features a stone gas fireplace with ceiling fan. Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and tile backsplash. Relax in your screened in sun room.
3 bedrooms, Master bath and guest bath on main level.
Enter the lower level to the in law suite which features a SS refrigerator, stove, microwave and counter and sink.
Adjacent to the in law suite is a full bath and access to the two car garage.
Minutes to historic Roswell, shopping & restaurants.

Small dog only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Ramsdale Drive have any available units?
650 Ramsdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 Ramsdale Drive have?
Some of 650 Ramsdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Ramsdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
650 Ramsdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Ramsdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 Ramsdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 650 Ramsdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 650 Ramsdale Drive offers parking.
Does 650 Ramsdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 Ramsdale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Ramsdale Drive have a pool?
No, 650 Ramsdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 650 Ramsdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 650 Ramsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Ramsdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 Ramsdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College