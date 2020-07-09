650 Ramsdale Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Modern updates in this traditional split level home on a shaded cul-de-sac. The family room features a stone gas fireplace with ceiling fan. Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and tile backsplash. Relax in your screened in sun room.

3 bedrooms, Master bath and guest bath on main level.

Enter the lower level to the in law suite which features a SS refrigerator, stove, microwave and counter and sink.

Adjacent to the in law suite is a full bath and access to the two car garage.

Minutes to historic Roswell, shopping & restaurants.



Small dog only