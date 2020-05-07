All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 640 Singing Hills Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
640 Singing Hills Court
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:09 AM

640 Singing Hills Court

640 Singing Hills Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

640 Singing Hills Court, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home with hard wood!

*Hardwood throughout.
*Large, open floor plan.
*Lots of kitchen storage and counterspace.
*Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet!
*Lots of storage throughout the home.
*Private, fenced backyard!
* Pool on property for tenants enjoyment with owner responsible for all maintenance!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no pets
*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Singing Hills Court have any available units?
640 Singing Hills Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Singing Hills Court have?
Some of 640 Singing Hills Court's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Singing Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
640 Singing Hills Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Singing Hills Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Singing Hills Court is pet friendly.
Does 640 Singing Hills Court offer parking?
No, 640 Singing Hills Court does not offer parking.
Does 640 Singing Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Singing Hills Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Singing Hills Court have a pool?
Yes, 640 Singing Hills Court has a pool.
Does 640 Singing Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 640 Singing Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Singing Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Singing Hills Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Cortland Holcomb Bridge
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College