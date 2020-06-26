All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 630 Granby Hill Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
630 Granby Hill Pl
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

630 Granby Hill Pl

630 Granby Hill Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

630 Granby Hill Place, Roswell, GA 30022
Horseshoe Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bdrm, 3 1/2 bath, 1 car garage Townhouse in Bishops Gate Community. Large end-unit beauty with loft (wall to wall closet will stay). Spacious kitchen with granite tops and SS appliances, fully-finished basement, office area, two-story living room with fireplace. formal dining room, hardwood floors throughout, new light fixtures, all appliances stay including washer & dryer. Lovely community with beautiful pool area. Great location convenient to shops, restaurants, Parks & Rec. Center, library, & GA 400. HOA includes: water, sewer, termite, landscaping. AVAILABLE AUG. 15 & SEPT. 1ST 1 dog allowing - under 15lbs. No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Granby Hill Pl have any available units?
630 Granby Hill Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 Granby Hill Pl have?
Some of 630 Granby Hill Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Granby Hill Pl currently offering any rent specials?
630 Granby Hill Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Granby Hill Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 Granby Hill Pl is pet friendly.
Does 630 Granby Hill Pl offer parking?
Yes, 630 Granby Hill Pl offers parking.
Does 630 Granby Hill Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 Granby Hill Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Granby Hill Pl have a pool?
Yes, 630 Granby Hill Pl has a pool.
Does 630 Granby Hill Pl have accessible units?
No, 630 Granby Hill Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Granby Hill Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Granby Hill Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College