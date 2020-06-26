630 Granby Hill Pl

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bdrm, 3 1/2 bath, 1 car garage Townhouse in Bishops Gate Community. Large end-unit beauty with loft (wall to wall closet will stay). Spacious kitchen with granite tops and SS appliances, fully-finished basement, office area, two-story living room with fireplace. formal dining room, hardwood floors throughout, new light fixtures, all appliances stay including washer & dryer. Lovely community with beautiful pool area. Great location convenient to shops, restaurants, Parks & Rec. Center, library, & GA 400. HOA includes: water, sewer, termite, landscaping. AVAILABLE AUG. 15 & SEPT. 1ST 1 dog allowing - under 15lbs. No smokers.