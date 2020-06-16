All apartments in Roswell
6065 Hampton Bluff Way

6065 Hampton Bluff Way · No Longer Available
Location

6065 Hampton Bluff Way, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Renovated throughout including bathrooms! Requires Georgia GAR rental application, full credit report. Income at least 3 times rent. 12 - 24 month lease. This 3 sided brick/hardiplank home features: hardwood floors, new carpet up, fans in 4 bedrooms, new Sherwin Williams paint inside on walls, ceilings, doors. New cabinet pulls, granite in kitchen, sink, disposal, faucet. Master bath has new tile floor, tiled shower, fixtures, paint, fixtures, frameless door. Upscale finishes, private in back, Low Maintenance lot near downtown Roswell restaurants and night life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6065 Hampton Bluff Way have any available units?
6065 Hampton Bluff Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 6065 Hampton Bluff Way have?
Some of 6065 Hampton Bluff Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6065 Hampton Bluff Way currently offering any rent specials?
6065 Hampton Bluff Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6065 Hampton Bluff Way pet-friendly?
No, 6065 Hampton Bluff Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 6065 Hampton Bluff Way offer parking?
Yes, 6065 Hampton Bluff Way offers parking.
Does 6065 Hampton Bluff Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6065 Hampton Bluff Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6065 Hampton Bluff Way have a pool?
No, 6065 Hampton Bluff Way does not have a pool.
Does 6065 Hampton Bluff Way have accessible units?
No, 6065 Hampton Bluff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6065 Hampton Bluff Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6065 Hampton Bluff Way has units with dishwashers.
