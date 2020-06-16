6065 Hampton Bluff Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated throughout including bathrooms! Requires Georgia GAR rental application, full credit report. Income at least 3 times rent. 12 - 24 month lease. This 3 sided brick/hardiplank home features: hardwood floors, new carpet up, fans in 4 bedrooms, new Sherwin Williams paint inside on walls, ceilings, doors. New cabinet pulls, granite in kitchen, sink, disposal, faucet. Master bath has new tile floor, tiled shower, fixtures, paint, fixtures, frameless door. Upscale finishes, private in back, Low Maintenance lot near downtown Roswell restaurants and night life.