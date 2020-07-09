605 Elm Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym yoga

This spacious townhouse is at the heart of everything! Parks, culture, food, fitness, entertainment, city events and festivals - Less than a mile to many restaurants, cross fit gyms, yoga studios, cultural arts center, Canton St, Roswell Town Square, Oxbo Trail, anad Big Creek Park.

The town home is three levels - each bedroom has it's own bathroom and there's a powder room on the first level. The third level is a loft bedroom, a flight of stairs away from the other two bedrooms. Boasting a beautiful front porch, stainless steel appliances, and lots of natural light, this one won't last!

Driving to this townhouse, it feels tucked away. you drive down a one way street and then you turn right. The address for this house only shows as a spot on Elm St, but you actually turn left down a small private road to 4 town homes - two pairs. So, it feels private and cozy not nearly as busy as all of the things going on around it.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.