605 Elm Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

605 Elm Street

605 Elm St · No Longer Available
Location

605 Elm St, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
yoga
This spacious townhouse is at the heart of everything! Parks, culture, food, fitness, entertainment, city events and festivals - Less than a mile to many restaurants, cross fit gyms, yoga studios, cultural arts center, Canton St, Roswell Town Square, Oxbo Trail, anad Big Creek Park.
The town home is three levels - each bedroom has it's own bathroom and there's a powder room on the first level. The third level is a loft bedroom, a flight of stairs away from the other two bedrooms. Boasting a beautiful front porch, stainless steel appliances, and lots of natural light, this one won't last!
Driving to this townhouse, it feels tucked away. you drive down a one way street and then you turn right. The address for this house only shows as a spot on Elm St, but you actually turn left down a small private road to 4 town homes - two pairs. So, it feels private and cozy not nearly as busy as all of the things going on around it.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

